* India's benchmark BSE index up 0.42 percent and the broader NSE index higher 0.29 percent, after hitting their highest intraday level in three weeks. * Gains led by a continued rally in software services exporters after Infosys Ltd on Friday raised the lower end of its fiscal 2014 revenue outlook. * Infosys gains 1.2 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rises 1.6 percent. * Reliance Industries Ltd gains 0.7 percent, while IndusInd Bank Ltd is up 1.4 percent ahead of their July-September earnings later in the day. * Wholesale price inflation data due around noon (0630 GMT) will be key for further direction after the weaker-than-expected factory output data released on Friday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)