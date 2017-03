* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading unchanged at 8.49 percent from its Friday's close ahead of the crucial inflation data later in the day. * India likely saw little respite from high inflation levels in September as prices of food and imports continued to climb despite a relief rally in the battered rupee, a Reuters poll found. * Traders will watch for wholesale price inflation data due at 12 pm IST and consumer price inflation data post market hours. * Market participants are also keenly waiting for RBI's stand on cash management bills, with over 520 billion rupees of the bills coming for maturity in the next one week. * India's industrial production growth slowed to 0.6 percent in August from an upwardly revised 2.75 percent pace in July, hurt by weak investment and consumer demand, government data showed on Friday. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)