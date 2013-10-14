* India's Infosys Ltd overtakes Reliance Industries Ltd as the second biggest weighting in the benchmark index. * Infosys surpassed Reliance after the close of markets on Friday, rising 4.7 percent, while the energy conglomerate gained 0.4 percent. * Infosys' weight in the benchmark index has increased to 9.05 percent from 8.74 percent as of Friday's close, while that of Reliance fell to 8.69 percent compared with 8.76 percent earlier. * On Monday, Infosys shares are up 0.9 percent while Reliance gains 0.72 percent. * ITC Ltd continues to enjoy the biggest weight of 10.74 percent in the benchmark BSE index. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)