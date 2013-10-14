* Shares in small and mid-sized Indian banks rally on media reports quoting Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan saying the central bank will unveil over the next few weeks reforms in the banking sector that would allow foreign lenders to take over smaller domestic ones. * Rajan made the remarks at a speech in Washington, according to a Press Trust of India report carried by several domestic newspapers. *Shares of South Indian Bank, Karnataka Bank and City Union Bank were trading 6-18 percent higher, outperforming the benchmark index and the bank index which were trading up 0.3 percent and 0.47 percent respectively at 0938 GMT.