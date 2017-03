* USD/INR trading at 61.28/29 versus its close of 61.07/08 on Friday. * A higher-than-expected rise in the wholesale price inflation data hurts sentiment for the local unit. * India's headline inflation unexpectedly hit a seven-month high in September, mainly driven by higher food prices, increasing the odds for yet another interest rate hike by the central bank at its policy review later this month. * Traders are also keenly waiting to see what resolution the U.S. government comes up with for its debt ceiling. The pair is seen moving in a 60.80 to 62.30 range until that outcome. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)