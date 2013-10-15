* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.95 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.78 percent. * Asian shares rose to their highest in nearly five months on expectations of an imminent deal to reopen the U.S. government and avert a possible debt default, though the squabbling in Washington kept markets on edge ahead of Thursday's deadline. * Foreign institutional investors bought Indian shares worth 7.30 billion rupees on Monday, exchange data shows. * Reliance Industries Ltd July-September operational profit rose 11 percent on a sequential basis, beating consensus estimates, due to better-than-expected margins in the petrochemical business. * Earnings on Tuesday include HDFC Bank Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)