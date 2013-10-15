* JP Morgan upgrades India's Reliance Industries Ltd to "overweight" from "neutral" and raises its target price to 1,000 rupees from 800, citing attractive long-term valuations. * "We remain positive on RIL's core business expansion strategy, and we expect resultant organic earnings growth to drive stock performance," says JP Morgan in a report on Tuesday. * The investment bank adds that company's September-quarter earnings came in line with consensus estimates, but with better petrochemical, refining performance and lower other income. * Reliance, which operates the world's biggest oil refining complex in western India, met analysts estimates with a 1.5 percent rise in net profit to 54.9 billion rupees ($898 million) in the three months to Sept. 30. * The mean estimate of forecasts from 11 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters was 54.9 billion rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)