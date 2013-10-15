BRIEF-Indian Bank appoints Kishore Piraji Kharat as MD & CEO
* Says appointment of Kishore Piraji Kharat as MD & CEO of Indian Bank Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oxwKoI) Further company coverage:
* Reliance Infrastructure Ltd gains 1.13 percent after exchange operator National Stock Exchange added the infrastructure and power utility company to its Nifty Midcap 50 index with effect from Nov. 29. * Reliance Infrastructure will replace Vijaya Bank in the Midcap index. Vijaya shares are up 0.25 percent, while the Nifty Midcap 50 index is 0.32 percent higher. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Seeks members' nod for sub-division of face value of equity shares of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Vikram Kapur has resigned from board as non-executive chairman and director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: