* Reliance Infrastructure Ltd gains 1.13 percent after exchange operator National Stock Exchange added the infrastructure and power utility company to its Nifty Midcap 50 index with effect from Nov. 29. * Reliance Infrastructure will replace Vijaya Bank in the Midcap index. Vijaya shares are up 0.25 percent, while the Nifty Midcap 50 index is 0.32 percent higher. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)