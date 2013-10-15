* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 8.57 percent on Monday, is seen opening around 8.58-60 levels as rate cut bets get cemented by higher-than-expected headline and retail inflation data released on Monday. * However, traders say gains in the rupee may limit a very sharp fall in bond prices. * India's annual consumer price inflation quickened more than expected to 9.84 percent in September from 9.52 percent in August, government data showed on Monday. * The bond yield is seen moving in a 8.40 to 8.80 range this week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)