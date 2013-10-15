* Shares in India's Fortis Healthcare Ltd surge as much as 6.6 percent after the company said it would divest its stake in Quality Healthcare Medical Services in Hong Kong to Bupa for $355 million by October end. * "Fortis has to get rid of certain things to bring its debt burden down. This is a step in the same direction," said an analyst tracking the sector at a domestic brokerage house. * The company's debt/equity ratio stood at 1.4 times for 2013 compared with the median of 0.28 for the industry, Thomson Reuters data shows. * Fortis shares are up 4.5 percent compared with a 0.7 percent rise in the NSE index. Earlier, they hit a high of 111.40 rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)