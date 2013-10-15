* Investors have turned "equal-weight" on Indian stocks according to the Morgan Stanley semi-annual survey of 95 institutional investors. * The investment bank says only 21 percent of the investors are "overweight" on India versus 39 percent in February, the lowest since it began this survey, while only one-third believe that India will beat emerging markets in the next 12 months. * On average, investors expect India's benchmark index to be at 20,949 in the next 12 months, almost flat versus current levels. * The BSE index is expected to be at 20,286 by the end of the year and at 22,200 by the end of 2014, according to a Reuters poll last week. * Morgan Stanley notes its survey shows a very split view on financial shares, which is selected as both the likely best performing sector and the worst. The investment bank is "underweight" on banks in its model portfolio. * Also, almost half the surveyed cited the next general elections as the most important factor for India's performance. * Mid-cap shares followed by AAA-corporate bonds are the preferred asset classes, as per the survey. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)