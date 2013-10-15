* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 6 basis points to 8.63 percent after the odds of a rate hike in October are seen to have increased on higher-than-expected headline and retail inflation data. * India's annual consumer price inflation quickened more than expected to 9.84 percent in September from 9.52 percent in August, government data showed on Monday. * Data earlier on Monday had showed the wholesale price index rose to 6.46 percent in September, the highest since February. * The Indian government will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) of bonds on Oct. 18, it said in a statement on Monday. * Stronger INR caps the rise in bond yield, dealers say. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)