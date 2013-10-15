* USD/INR is trading at 61.46/47 versus its close of 61.55/56 on Monday, boosted by gains in regional shares and currencies after resolution of the U.S. debt ceiling crisis appeared closer. * All Asian currencies trading stronger versus the dollar, see: * Local shares trading up 0.6 percent. * Asian shares rose to their highest in nearly five months on expectations of an imminent deal to reopen the U.S. government and avert a possible debt default, though the squabbling in Washington kept markets on edge ahead of Thursday's deadline. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 60.80 to 62.30 range until the outcome of the U.S. debt crisis is clear. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)