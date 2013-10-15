* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.7 percent after hitting its highest intraday level since November 2010 on caution ahead of the Oct. 17 deadline to lift the U.S. debt ceiling. * Meanwhile, the broader NSE index falls 0.83 percent, after earlier hitting its highest intraday level since May 2013. * Indian markets are closed on Wednesday for a public holiday. * Banking stocks fall as odds of a rate hike in October are seen to have increased after data on Monday showed both consumer and wholesale inflation accelerated last month. * HDFC Bank Ltd is down 1.5 percent ahead of its September quarter results later in the day while ICICI Bank Ltd falls 1.4 percent. * Tata Motors Ltd falls 1.7 percent after hitting an all-time high of 393.30 rupees on Monday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)