* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 8.90 percent, higher than its cut-off of 8.855 percent at last week's sale, according to the median estimate of a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. * For the 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 8.95 percent, while the lowest was 8.89 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell the 364-day t-bills at 8.65 percent, lower than the 8.92 percent cut-off at the auction two weeks earlier. * The highest forecast for the 182-day t-bills was 8.75 percent, while the lowest was 8.45 percent. * The RBI will auction 60 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day bills later on Tuesday. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)