* CLSA upgraded Nestle India Ltd to "outperform" from "sell" and raised its price target to 5,850 rupees from 4,900 rupees, saying the consumer goods maker will see "better days ahead". * CLSA says Nestle India is starting to see improving sales while it remains less dependant on imports than competitors such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd. * Nestle India's shares have also underperformed consumer good rivals, according to CLSA. * "We see earnings acceleration ahead which should drive the stock performance," CLSA said in a note. * Nestle India shares are up 4 percent at 0907 GMT.