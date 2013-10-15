* USD/INR trading at 61.51/52 versus its previous close of 61.55/56 as investors prefer to stay largely neutral on the last trading day ahead of the U.S. debt ceiling deadline on Thursday. * Indian financial markets are closed on Wednesday for a local holiday. * U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat said after a day of talks on Monday with his Republican counterpart, Mitch McConnell that they had made "tremendous progress" and suggested a deal could come as early as Tuesday. * Traders say the rupee is also closely mirroring moves in the local share market. Shares are trading up 0.05 percent. The pair is seen moving in a 60.80 to 62.30 range during the week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)