BRIEF-Indian Bank appoints Kishore Piraji Kharat as MD & CEO
* Says appointment of Kishore Piraji Kharat as MD & CEO of Indian Bank Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oxwKoI) Further company coverage:
* USD/INR trading at 61.51/52 versus its previous close of 61.55/56 as investors prefer to stay largely neutral on the last trading day ahead of the U.S. debt ceiling deadline on Thursday. * Indian financial markets are closed on Wednesday for a local holiday. * U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat said after a day of talks on Monday with his Republican counterpart, Mitch McConnell that they had made "tremendous progress" and suggested a deal could come as early as Tuesday. * Traders say the rupee is also closely mirroring moves in the local share market. Shares are trading up 0.05 percent. The pair is seen moving in a 60.80 to 62.30 range during the week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says appointment of Kishore Piraji Kharat as MD & CEO of Indian Bank Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oxwKoI) Further company coverage:
* Seeks members' nod for sub-division of face value of equity shares of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Vikram Kapur has resigned from board as non-executive chairman and director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: