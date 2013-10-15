* USD/INR trading at 61.87/88 versus its close of 61.55/56 on Monday, tracking a broad rally in the dollar versus major currencies. * The index of the dollar against six majors up 0.4 percent. * Domestic shares provisionally end down 0.4 percent. * Traders to now await the outcome of the U.S. debt ceiling deal for direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)