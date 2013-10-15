Oct 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Leaseplan Corporation NV
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 23, 2019
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.763
Reoffer price 99.763
Yield 2.423 pct
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Mizuho & Societe Generale
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme
