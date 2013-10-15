Oct 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million rand

Maturity Date January 15, 2020

Coupon 7.5 pct

Issue price 101.169

Reoffer price 99.569

Yield 7.599 pct

Spread 16 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 35bp

Over the SAGB Due 2020

Payment Date October 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.6 pct selling & 0.275 pct m&u)

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0984173624

Data supplied by International Insider.