* USD/INR is seen starting weaker around 61.45-50
levels versus its close of 61.8350/8450 on Tuesday, as the U.S.
debt deal goes through helping the world's largest economy avert
an immediate default.
* Traders, however, say broad gains in the dollar would limit a
very sharp rise in the pair.
* Financial markets were closed on Wednesday for a local
holiday.
* All Asian currencies trading stronger versus the dollar, see:
* Share markets from Australia to Japan staged a relief rally on
Thursday as President Barack Obama declared a deal had been done
to lift the government's borrowing limit and avoid a historic
default.
* The pair is trading at 61.46/48 levels in the spot NDFs
in Singapore.
* The Nifty futures traded in Singapore are 0.2 percent
higher.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)