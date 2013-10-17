* USD/INR is seen starting weaker around 61.45-50 levels versus its close of 61.8350/8450 on Tuesday, as the U.S. debt deal goes through helping the world's largest economy avert an immediate default. * Traders, however, say broad gains in the dollar would limit a very sharp rise in the pair. * Financial markets were closed on Wednesday for a local holiday. * All Asian currencies trading stronger versus the dollar, see: * Share markets from Australia to Japan staged a relief rally on Thursday as President Barack Obama declared a deal had been done to lift the government's borrowing limit and avoid a historic default. * The pair is trading at 61.46/48 levels in the spot NDFs in Singapore. * The Nifty futures traded in Singapore are 0.2 percent higher. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)