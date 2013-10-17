* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 8.66 percent on Tuesday, is seen opening around 1-2 basis points lower following the U.S. debt deal passage. * Traders say the deal was already factored in by the market on Tuesday and will not help bonds much as risks of a rate hike at the end of this month will continue to dominate market sentiment. * Financial markets were closed on Wednesday for a local holiday. * The bond yield is seen moving in a 8.60 to 8.70 range for the rest of the week. * Yields of some Treasuries bills fell from five-year highs on Wednesday after lawmakers looked set to make a deal to lift the debt ceiling until February, though damage from the brinkmanship in Washington was seen as likely to continue to weigh on the market. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)