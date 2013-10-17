* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which
ended at 8.66 percent on Tuesday, is seen opening around 1-2
basis points lower following the U.S. debt deal passage.
* Traders say the deal was already factored in by the market on
Tuesday and will not help bonds much as risks of a rate hike at
the end of this month will continue to dominate market
sentiment.
* Financial markets were closed on Wednesday for a local
holiday.
* The bond yield is seen moving in a 8.60 to 8.70 range for the
rest of the week.
* Yields of some Treasuries bills fell from five-year highs on
Wednesday after lawmakers looked set to make a deal to lift the
debt ceiling until February, though damage from the brinkmanship
in Washington was seen as likely to continue to weigh on the
market.
