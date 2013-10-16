Oct 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Gazprom OAO
Issue Amount 500 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 25, 2019
Coupon 2.85 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.85 pct
Spread 190 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Gazprom & UBS
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0226274261
