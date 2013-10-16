Oct 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Sparbanken Oresund AB

Issue Amount 400 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date October 25, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 310bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 310bp

Payment Date October 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN SE0005497781

