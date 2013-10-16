Oct 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date October 1, 2019
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 101.216
Yield 1.41 pct
Spread Minus 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, LBBW & Rabobank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Notes The issue size will total 800 million euro
when fungible
ISIN XS0795453769
Data supplied by International Insider.