Oct 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on MWednesday.
Borrower SES Global Americas Holdings GP
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 24, 2018
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.172
Yield 2.051 pct
Spread 73 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 116.7bp
Over the OBL 167
Payment Date October 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CA - CIB, Commerzbank, Mizuho, MUSI & BCEE
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
