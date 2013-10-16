BANGALORE, Oct 16 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 36600 ICS-201(B22mm) 37600 ICS-102(B22mm) 29900 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 39000 ICS-202(26mm) NQ ICS-105(26mm) NQ ICS-105CS(26mm) NQ ICS-105(27mm) 42800 ICS-105CS(27mm) NQ ICS-105MMA(27) NQ ICS-105PHR(28) 43800 ICS-105(28mm) 45100 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 43900 ICS-105(29mm) 45500 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 44900 ICS-105(30mm) 46500 ICS-105(31mm) 46000 ICS-106(32mm) NQ ICS-107(34mm) 56500