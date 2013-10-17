* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.1 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.5 percent. * Share markets from Australia to Japan staged a relief rally on Thursday as President Barack Obama declared a deal had been done to lift the government's borrowing limit and avoid a historic default. * Foreign institutional investors bought Indian shares worth 11.36 billion rupees on Tuesday, exchange data shows. * Shares of Tata Consultancy Services are on watch after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly consolidated net profit, which rose 34 percent year on year to 47 billion rupees ($760 million). * Earnings on Thursday: Axis Bank Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)