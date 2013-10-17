* USD/INR trading at 61.62/63 versus its close of
61.8350/8450 on Tuesday as the U.S. debt deal goes through,
helping the world's largest economy avert an immediate default.
* Traders expect the pair to hold in a 61.25 to 61.85 range
during the day.
* Broad gains in the dollar are expected to limit a very sharp
fall in the pair. Domestic shares also trading up just
0.2 percent in pre-open trade.
* Financial markets were closed on Wednesday for a local
holiday.
* All Asian currencies trading stronger versus the dollar, see:
