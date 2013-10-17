* USD/INR trading at 61.62/63 versus its close of 61.8350/8450 on Tuesday as the U.S. debt deal goes through, helping the world's largest economy avert an immediate default. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 61.25 to 61.85 range during the day. * Broad gains in the dollar are expected to limit a very sharp fall in the pair. Domestic shares also trading up just 0.2 percent in pre-open trade. * Financial markets were closed on Wednesday for a local holiday. * All Asian currencies trading stronger versus the dollar, see: (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)