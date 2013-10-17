* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4
basis points at 8.62 percent following the passage of the U.S.
debt deal, which helps avert any immediate default.
* Traders say the deal was already factored in by the market on
Tuesday and will not help bonds much more from these levels as
risks of a rate hike at the end of this month will continue to
dominate market sentiment.
* The bond yield is seen moving in a 8.60 to 8.70 range for the
rest of the week.
* Financial markets were closed on Wednesday for a local
holiday.
