* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 8.62 percent following the passage of the U.S. debt deal, which helps avert any immediate default. * Traders say the deal was already factored in by the market on Tuesday and will not help bonds much more from these levels as risks of a rate hike at the end of this month will continue to dominate market sentiment. * The bond yield is seen moving in a 8.60 to 8.70 range for the rest of the week. * Financial markets were closed on Wednesday for a local holiday.