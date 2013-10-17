* Indian software services exporters Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd fall, despite posting July-September earnings that beat estimates, as investors book profits. * TCS is down 2 percent after making an all-time high of 2,258.85 rupees on Tuesday, while HCL Tech falls 1 percent after hitting a record high of 1,178.45 rupees in the previous session. Indian markets were closed on Wednesday for a holiday. * TCS said late on Tuesday its consolidated net profit for the quarter rose 34 percent to 47 billion rupees ($760 million) compared with an average of 44.7 billion rupees in estimates by 27 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. * HCL Tech's September-quarter profit came in at 14.16 billion rupees compared with an average of 13.36 billion rupees in estimates by 25 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. * Other IT stocks also fall: Tech Mahindra Ltd is down 1.7 percent, while Infosys falls 0.9 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)