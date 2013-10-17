* UBS downgrades India's Tata Power Company Ltd to "sell" from "buy" and reduces its target price on the stock to 70 rupees from 105 rupees, citing the drag on profits from its Mundra Ultra Mega Power Project. * India's federal electricity regulator allowed Tata Power, a unit of the Tata conglomerate, to raise tariffs for power generated at its Mundra plant in the state of Gujarat. The company, however, must first agree on the increase with officials from the states it supplies electricity to. * UBS adds that soft coal prices could also hurt earnings and reduces its estimates for Tata Power's earnings per share by nearly 50 percent for fiscal 2014 and fiscal 2015, and by 12 percent for fiscal 2016. * Tata Power shares are up 0.95 percent at 0425 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)