* India's benchmark BSE index is down 0.01 percent, while the broader NSE index is down 0.06 percent. * The indexes are being dragged down by software services exporters: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd falls 2.2 percent and HCL Technologies Ltd declines 1 percent as investors book profits. * Among other IT stocks, Infosys Ltd is down 0.4 percent, while Tech Mahindra Ltd falls 1.4 percent. * However, Bajaj Auto, India's second-largest motorcycle maker by sales, gains 2 percent after the company reported July-September profit that beat analyst estimates. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)