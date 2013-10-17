(Corrects first bullet point to "dollar's losses" from "gains")
* USD/INR trading at 61.55/56 versus its close of
61.8350/8450 on Tuesday, tracking the dollar's losses versus
most other Asian currencies following the clearance of the U.S.
debt deal.
* The Thai baht led gains among emerging Asian currencies as
risk sentiment improved after U.S. lawmakers approved a deal
that averts a potential default for the world's largest economy.
* Local shares up 0.1 percent with intermittent
profit-taking limiting sharper gains.
* Traders expect the pair to hold in a 61.35 to 61.85 range
during the rest of the session.
