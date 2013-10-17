(Corrects first bullet point to "dollar's losses" from "gains") * USD/INR trading at 61.55/56 versus its close of 61.8350/8450 on Tuesday, tracking the dollar's losses versus most other Asian currencies following the clearance of the U.S. debt deal. * The Thai baht led gains among emerging Asian currencies as risk sentiment improved after U.S. lawmakers approved a deal that averts a potential default for the world's largest economy. * Local shares up 0.1 percent with intermittent profit-taking limiting sharper gains. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 61.35 to 61.85 range during the rest of the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)