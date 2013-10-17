* India's benchmark BSE index is down 0.4 percent, while the broader NSE index falls 0.5 percent. * The indexes are being dragged down by software services exporters: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd falls 4 percent and Infosys Ltd down 2 percent as investors take profits. * HCL Technologies Ltd slumps 6.8 percent as its revenue in dollar terms grew less than rivals Infosys or TCS. * Among other IT stocks, Wipro Ltd is down 2.7 percent, while Tech Mahindra Ltd falls 3.7 percent. * Larsen and Toubro Ltd falls 3.1 percent on caution ahead of its September quarter results on Friday. * Tata Motors Ltd falls 4.5 percent, heading for its second day of decline, after hitting a record high of 393.30 rupees on Monday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)