* Indian bonds recover from a recent sell-off, with the benchmark 10-year bond yield down 7 basis points to 8.59 percent after rising 24 bps over the previous three sessions. * Traders cite some bargain-hunting after the recent sharp falls and gains in the rupee after the U.S. Congress averts a default by clinching a debt deal. * The U.S. debt negotiations being cleared spur gains in bonds and the rupee, which is trading at 61.3600/3750 to the dollar versus 61.8350/8450 on Tuesday. * "The rupee is much better and traders were also sitting light for two-three days, so we're seeing some buying," says a dealer with a foreign bank. * Still, traders say bonds could remain under pressure given expectations the RBI will raise the repo rate by 25 bps this month. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)