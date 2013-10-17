* USD/INR trading at 61.37/38 versus its close of
61.8350/8450, after touching a session low of 61.32, weighed
down by broad losses in the dollar against majors.
* The index of the dollar against six major currencies is
down 0.7 percent.
* The dollar fell against a basket of currencies on Thursday as
investors turned their focus to the economic impact of the U.S.
debt impasse and two-week government shutdown.
* Traders, however, say the fall in the pair is temporary and
the uptrend would be resumed soon.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)