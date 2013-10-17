* USD/INR trading at 61.37/38 versus its close of 61.8350/8450, after touching a session low of 61.32, weighed down by broad losses in the dollar against majors. * The index of the dollar against six major currencies is down 0.7 percent. * The dollar fell against a basket of currencies on Thursday as investors turned their focus to the economic impact of the U.S. debt impasse and two-week government shutdown. * Traders, however, say the fall in the pair is temporary and the uptrend would be resumed soon. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)