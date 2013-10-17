Oct 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
Borrower ASB Finance Limited, London Branch
Guarantor ASB Bank Limited Covered bond guarantor is
ASB Covered Bond Trustee Limited
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 1, 2018
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.756
Yield 1.551 pct
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 69.7bp
over the OBL 167
Payment Date November 1, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, CBA & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0985215184
