Oct 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Allianz SE

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date Perpetual bond

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price 99.953

Spread 260 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole

& Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1YCQ29

