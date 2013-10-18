* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.6 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.45 percent. * The dollar languished near an eight-month low versus the euro on Friday as investors counted the costs of a two-week U.S. government shutdown, with markets now seeking clues to when the Federal Reserve would begin reducing its stimulus programme. * Foreign institutional investors bought Indian shares worth 11 billion rupees on Thursday, exchange data shows, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth 11.49 billion rupees. * Earnings on Friday: Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Petronet LNG Ltd * RBI chief meets economists and analysts for pre-policy discussion (0630 GMT) * Traders say the higher-than-expected July-September results of IT companies are already factored into share prices, and investors are looking at earnings from other sectors that are expected to be weaker. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)