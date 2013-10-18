* USD/INR is seen starting weaker around 61.15 levels versus its close of 61.23/24 on Thursday, tracking continued sell-off in the greenback across all major currencies on worries of the economic impact from the weeks-long U.S. government shutdown. * The dollar nursed losses near an eight-month low against a basket of currencies on Friday as traders focused on the economic impact of an acrimonious showdown in Washington that dragged the U.S. to the brink of a debt default. * The pair is trading at 61.15/17 levels in the spot NDFs in Singapore. * Almost all Asian currencies trading stronger versus the dollar, see: * The Nifty futures traded in Singapore are 0.7 percent higher in line with other Asian share markets. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)