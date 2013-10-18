* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 8.60 percent on Thursday, may open a couple of basis points lower tracking a stronger rupee, dealers say. * U.S. Treasury yields fell to their lowest in over two months on Thursday after a deal to end the U.S. debt ceiling conflict in Congress and reopen the government encouraged investors to reinvest cash and on expectations that the Federal Reserve will not scale back its stimulus in the near term. * Traders, however, say sharp gains in domestic bond prices are unlikely amid anticipation of a rate hike by the central bank at its policy review at the end of this month. * The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in an 8.55 to 8.65 range during the day. Traders will await results of the 150 billion rupee debt sale later in the day for further direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)