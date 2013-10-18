* USD/INR trading at 61.12/13 versus its close of 61.23/24 on Thursday, tracking a continued sell-off in the greenback across all major currencies on worries of the economic impact from the weeks-long U.S. government shutdown. * The dollar nursed losses near an eight-month low against a basket of currencies on Friday as traders focused on the economic impact of an acrimonious showdown in Washington that dragged the United States to the brink of a debt default. * Almost all Asian currencies trading stronger versus the dollar, see: * Domestic shares trading up 0.5 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)