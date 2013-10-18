* India's BSE benchmark index is up 0.7 percent, while the broader NSE index gains 0.67 percent. * Gains are led by defensive sectors such as drugmakers and consumer good stocks as investors brace for a period of uncertainty ahead of the RBI's policy review at the end of the month. * The RBI is largely expected to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points, its second consecutive monthly hike. * Lupin Ltd gains 1.3 percent, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is up 0.8 percent. * In consumer goods stocks, ITC Ltd is up 0.7 percent. * Larsen & Toubro Ltd gains 0.4 percent ahead of its July-September earnings later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)