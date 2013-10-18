* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.58 percent, tracking lower U.S. treasury yields and a stronger rupee, dealers say. * U.S. Treasury yields fell to their lowest in over two months on Thursday after a deal to end the U.S. debt ceiling conflict in Congress and reopen the government encouraged investors to reinvest cash and on expectations that the Federal Reserve will not scale back its stimulus in the near term. * Rupee trading at 61.12/13 versus its close of 61.23/24 on Thursday. * Traders await the results of the 150 billion rupee debt sale later in the day for further direction. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)