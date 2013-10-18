* UBS initiates coverage of Sesa Sterlite Ltd with a "buy" rating and a target price of 220 rupees, citing upcoming earnings drivers. * These include its stake purchase in cash-rich subsidiary Hindustan Zinc Ltd, dividends from unit Cairn India Ltd and the potential removal of a mining bank in the state of Goa. * The investment bank says its operating profit would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 11 percent over the 2013-2015 fiscal years, led by strong volume growth in its power, aluminium and iron ore businesses. * Sesa Sterlite shares are up 2.1 percent at 0456 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)