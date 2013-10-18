Oct 18 * UBS initiates coverage of Britannia Industries Ltd with a "buy" rating and target of 1,050 rupee. * The investment bank says Britannia will benefit from consumers trading up to high-end biscuits, cakes and branded dairy products, rising market share in rural areas and the management's focus on branding. * "We think product upgrades and launches are key triggers for Britannia, as it is well positioned at the top end of Indian bakery and packaged dairy markets," UBS said. * Britannia shares are up 2.8 percent at 0452 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)