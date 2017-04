* State-run Life insurance Corp of India will invest 400 billion rupees ($6.53 billion) in domestic equities in fiscal 2014, its Chairman S.K. Roy told television channel CNBC TV18 in an interview. * The LIC chairman also said it had invested in IT and pharmaceutical stocks, while banks, infrastructure, housing and automobile sectors were also of interest to the insurer. * LIC is a major investor in domestic equities. * Analysts in a Reuters poll predicted that India's benchmark index will eclipse the January 2008 life high of 21,206 by June next year. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)