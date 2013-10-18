* CLSA has downgraded Bajaj Auto to "sell" from "underperform" despite better-than-expected July-September results, saying profit margins should weaken in the second half of the fiscal year as product-mix worsens and input cost pressures rise. * CLSA says Bajaj's valuations are also "expensive" at 16 times fiscal 2015 price-to-earnings. * Bajaj, India's second-largest motorcycle maker by sales, reported on Wednesday a second-quarter profit that beat analyst estimates as a weaker rupee gave export earnings a boost. * Bajaj Auto were up 0.13 percent at 0753 GMT, under-performing the 1.93 percent gain in the NSE index. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com / indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)