* CLSA has downgraded Bajaj Auto to "sell" from
"underperform" despite better-than-expected July-September
results, saying profit margins should weaken in the second half
of the fiscal year as product-mix worsens and input cost
pressures rise.
* CLSA says Bajaj's valuations are also "expensive" at 16 times
fiscal 2015 price-to-earnings.
* Bajaj, India's second-largest motorcycle maker by sales,
reported on Wednesday a second-quarter profit that beat analyst
estimates as a weaker rupee gave export earnings a boost.
* Bajaj Auto were up 0.13 percent at 0753 GMT, under-performing
the 1.93 percent gain in the NSE index.
(indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com /
indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)