* The focus will remain on July-September earnings, with Housing
Development Finance Corp, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
, and ICICI Bank Ltd among the blue chips set
to report results.
* Markets are also closely tracking overseas flows after foreign
institutional investors (FIIs) bought a total of 78.47 billion
rupees ($1.28 billion) over 10 sessions until Thursday,
according to regulatory and exchange data.
* Still, some caution could start setting in ahead of the U.S.
Federal Reserve policy meeting and RBI policy review on Oct.29.
* Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh begins his foreign visits
covering Russia and China on Sunday. He will be in Russia from
Oct. 20-22 and China from Oct. 22-24.
EARNINGS TO WATCH
Sat: UltraTech Cement Ltd
Mon: Asian Paints Ltd, HDFC
Wed: Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Power Grid Corp of India Ltd
Thurs: Kotak Mahindra Bank, NMDC Ltd, Idea Cellular
Ltd
Fri: ITC Ltd, ICICI Bank
