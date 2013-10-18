* The focus will remain on July-September earnings, with Housing Development Finance Corp, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd , and ICICI Bank Ltd among the blue chips set to report results. * Markets are also closely tracking overseas flows after foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought a total of 78.47 billion rupees ($1.28 billion) over 10 sessions until Thursday, according to regulatory and exchange data. * Still, some caution could start setting in ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting and RBI policy review on Oct.29. * Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh begins his foreign visits covering Russia and China on Sunday. He will be in Russia from Oct. 20-22 and China from Oct. 22-24. EARNINGS TO WATCH Sat: UltraTech Cement Ltd Mon: Asian Paints Ltd, HDFC Wed: Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Power Grid Corp of India Ltd Thurs: Kotak Mahindra Bank, NMDC Ltd, Idea Cellular Ltd Fri: ITC Ltd, ICICI Bank (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)